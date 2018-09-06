Olly Murs reveals he has a crush on this royal - and it's not who you might think The singer spoke to HELLO! at the GQ Man of the Year awards

While Prince Charles was honoured with a special award at the GQ Man of the Year awards on Wednesday, it was his son Prince Harry who Olly Murs felt deserves recognition. Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet ahead of the event, the singer revealed his man crush on the Duke of Sussex, who he described as a "lovely guy".

"My man of the year would have to be Prince Harry. I think, what an amazing guy he is. I just love him as a person I really do, I think he's such a cool, lovely guy and he's so honest," Olly explained. "Every time you hear an interview with him he speaks the truth, he's just such a lovely, lovely guy."

Olly Murs revealed Prince Harry was his man of the year

Unfortunately, Harry wasn't around to meet Olly at the event, but his father the Prince of Wales was a special guest. Charles gave an amusing speech while picking up the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the glossy magazine, admitting he thought he'd been awarded a fashion prize initially!

"When I was first told of GQ magazine's wish to give me a Man Of The Year award I felt sure it must have been some kind of mistake," he said. "I thought it must be some sort of ill-deserved fashion award. Particularly as in fashion terms I'm like a stopped clock. In other words I'm fashionable once every 25 years."

He said he then learned the gong was for his philanthropy, adding: "It really is incredibly kind of you and GQ magazine to do this. As you can imagine there is nothing more satisfying than seeing the difference you can make to so many young people's lives. If you can actually provide them with an opportunity, help them to develop self-confidence and self-esteem, suddenly their lives can be transformed."

Dylan Jones, editor of GQ, praised Charles for his incredible charity work. "The Prince of Wales has given his service to charities and philanthropic endeavours with such steadfast revolve, clarity of purpose and dedication to others, at home and on the world stage. We are particularly honoured to be able to dedicate the Prince of Wales with this award during British GQ's 30th Anniversary this year."

