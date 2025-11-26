Olly Murs' photos of his rarely-seen 2 children – including newborn son with 'special' name

Olly Murs and his wife, Amelia Murs, are the doting parents to two adorable children: Madison, one, and Albert, who is just two months old and named after the former X Factor contestant's great-grandfather, Edward 'Albert' Murs.

The 41-year-old singer, who has just released his newest album Knees Up in November 2025, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! in his native Essex back in 2023, welcoming their first child just a year later.

Though he is incredibly active on social media, especially through his Instagram page, Olly rarely shares photos of his two children. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Olly and Amelia Murs' adorable kids…

© Instagram A newborn Madison In June 2024, Olly shared a series of photos to his Instagram stories, including this beautiful snap of the doting father cradling his then-newborn daughter, Madison. Alongside the photos, he penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Dear Madi, one day you might be allowed an Instagram account and you will see this but today is a very special day. My first Father's Day!"

© Instagram Caring for his daughter Shortly after Madison's birth, Olly took to Instagram to share a photo of the tiny tot in a beige outfit and blanket tucked around her, alongside an amusing comment about who she seemed to resemble at the time. "Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," he joked, adding foot, laughing and heart emojis afterwards.

© Instagram Family of four To announce Albert's birth in September, the parents shared a joint Instagram post, holding each other as they walked out of the hospital; Olly had little Madi in one arm and a car seat with newborn Albert in the other. In the caption, they penned: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert!"

© Instagram A very young Albert At the beginning of October 2025, the 41-year-old shared a series of photos from the last month alongside the caption: "September... one to remember", with a blue heart emoji following. In the first photo of the gallery, Olly was pictured looking lovingly at his newborn son.

© Instagram The first meeting Olly and Amelia shared a touching photograph to Instagram of the moment when baby Madi met her younger brother for the first time.