Olly Murs' photos of his rarely-seen 2 children – including newborn son with 'special' name

The 41-year-old singer, who has just released his newest album Knees Up in November 2025, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! in his native Essex back in 2023, welcoming their first child just a year later.
Though he is incredibly active on social media, especially through his Instagram page, Olly rarely shares photos of his two children. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Olly and Amelia Murs' adorable kids…
Alongside the photos, he penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Dear Madi, one day you might be allowed an Instagram account and you will see this but today is a very special day. My first Father's Day!"
"Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," he joked, adding foot, laughing and heart emojis afterwards.
Family of four
To announce Albert's birth in September, the parents shared a joint Instagram post, holding each other as they walked out of the hospital; Olly had little Madi in one arm and a car seat with newborn Albert in the other.
In the caption, they penned: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert!"
A very young Albert
At the beginning of October 2025, the 41-year-old shared a series of photos from the last month alongside the caption: "September... one to remember", with a blue heart emoji following.
In the first photo of the gallery, Olly was pictured looking lovingly at his newborn son.
The first meeting
Olly and Amelia shared a touching photograph to Instagram of the moment when baby Madi met her younger brother for the first time.
Madi making a new friend
Another one of Olly's close friends, Mark Wright, also became a father for the first time recently, welcoming his baby daughter, Palma, with his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, earlier this year.
Olly and Mark shared a sweet photo of Madison and Palma playing together, with their dads watching on lovingly.