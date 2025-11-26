Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Murs' photos of his rarely-seen 2 children – including newborn son with 'special' name
Olly Murs and his wife, Amelia Murs, share two very young children, Madison and Albert – see the rare photos of them here

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Olly Murs attends Hits Radio Live 2025 at Co-op Live on November 22, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Bauer)© Getty Images for Bauer
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Olly Murs and his wife, Amelia Murs, are the doting parents to two adorable children: Madison, one, and Albert, who is just two months old and named after the former X Factor contestant's great-grandfather, Edward 'Albert' Murs.

The 41-year-old singer, who has just released his newest album Knees Up in November 2025, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! in his native Essex back in 2023, welcoming their first child just a year later.

Though he is incredibly active on social media, especially through his Instagram page, Olly rarely shares photos of his two children. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Olly and Amelia Murs' adorable kids…

Olly Murs cradling his newborn baby© Instagram

A newborn Madison

In June 2024, Olly shared a series of photos to his Instagram stories, including this beautiful snap of the doting father cradling his then-newborn daughter, Madison.

Alongside the photos, he penned a heartfelt message, writing: "Dear Madi, one day you might be allowed an Instagram account and you will see this but today is a very special day. My first Father's Day!"

Olly Murs doting on baby daughter Madison© Instagram

Caring for his daughter

Shortly after Madison's birth, Olly took to Instagram to share a photo of the tiny tot in a beige outfit and blanket tucked around her, alongside an amusing comment about who she seemed to resemble at the time.

"Bless Madi I think she's got her Dad's feet," he joked, adding foot, laughing and heart emojis afterwards.

Olly Murs Amelia Murs Madison Albert© Instagram

Family of four

To announce Albert's birth in September, the parents shared a joint Instagram post, holding each other as they walked out of the hospital; Olly had little Madi in one arm and a car seat with newborn Albert in the other.

In the caption, they penned: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert!"

Olly Murs newborn Albert© Instagram

A very young Albert

At the beginning of October 2025, the 41-year-old shared a series of photos from the last month alongside the caption: "September... one to remember", with a blue heart emoji following.

In the first photo of the gallery, Olly was pictured looking lovingly at his newborn son.

Olly Murs Madison Albert© Instagram

The first meeting

Olly and Amelia shared a touching photograph to Instagram of the moment when baby Madi met her younger brother for the first time.

Olly Murs Mark Wright Madison Palma© Instagram

Madi making a new friend

Another one of Olly's close friends, Mark Wright, also became a father for the first time recently, welcoming his baby daughter, Palma, with his wife, actress Michelle Keegan, earlier this year.

Olly and Mark shared a sweet photo of Madison and Palma playing together, with their dads watching on lovingly. 

