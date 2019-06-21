Mrs Hinch shares first picture of new baby - find out the sweet name Congratulations are in order!

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie have announced the arrival of their first child, a healthy baby boy! The cleaning sensation's husband took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a picture, revealing the couple have named him Ronnie James George Hinchliffe. "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here," her husband wrote in the caption. "Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn't think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong."

Mr and Mrs Hinch have welcomed their son

"For once, I am completely lost for words," he added. "All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you'll understand that we'll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble." The proud dad then revealed he cannot wait to take care of his young family. "I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son," he gushed.

Turning his attention to his little boy, Jamie said: "Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible. Henry, time to be the best big brother ever my boy. Soph... your three handsomes love you and I am so so proud of you." The adorable snap sees the doting parents holding their little boy's hand, who looked cosy underneath a bunny rabbit.

This is the first child for the couple

Fans immediately rushed to congratulate the couple, with one saying: "Amazing News, Congratulations to you all. Enjoy every second x." Another wrote: "Congratulations to you both I'm sure he is just gorgeous best wishes for the future." A third post read: "The amazing news that all us Hinchers have been waiting for. Sending huge congratulations to you both Mr & Mrs Hinch!" A fourth follower remarked: "Congratulations guys so happy for you all."

