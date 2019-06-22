Andrea McLean suffers disaster on the way to Royal Ascot The Loose Women panellist was attending the last day of Royal Ascot

Andrea McLean has revealed that she almost missed attending her first ever Royal Ascot after getting stuck in traffic on the M25. The Loose Women panellist was on her way to the races on Saturday with her husband Nick Feeney, but nearly didn't make it after finding herself stationary on the motorway – no doubt stuck behind everyone else trying to make their way into Ascot, Berkshire.



Sharing a short clip on Instagram sitting in the back of a car with Nick, Andrea revealed her fears that they may miss most of the day – but found a silver lining as she admitted it was fun either way to get "all dolled up". She captioned the clip: "The reality of going to Ascot! So @lordfeeney and I are dolled up to the nines going on our first EVER outing to the races! We are currently stationary on the M25 so God knows when we will get there but just getting ready was fun. Thank you @victoriahatsandhair for coming round on a Saturday morning to sort out my hair and making this AMAZING hat! It felt like getting ready for a party at 10am; me doing my make-up, Victoria sorting out the barnet, Nick providing coffee (the bubbles will come later) Thank God for the change in the weather, I’d have worn thermals and wellies otherwise."



Luckily for Andrea and Nick, they were able to make it to Royal Ascot. She later shared a stunning photo of herself and Nick enjoying the sunny weather at the racecourse, simply captioning the image: "Made it!"



Meanwhile, Andrea's fellow ITV star, Charlotte Hawkins also made an appearance at the final day of the racing event – wearing a full-length polka-dot dress. The gown featured a waist-cinching belt and a classic monochrome colour palette, which she teamed with a chic black cocktail hat and a Duchess Kate-esque chignon hairstyle. We only hope she wasn't too warm, since the weather was pushing over 20 degrees…

