Andrea McLean reveals surprising reason she's just become part of her first ever girl gang

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has admitted she's never really been "in a girl gang" – until now. The TV favourite says she finally feels part of an amazing friendship group thanks to her website This Girl Is On Fire. Andrea celebrated the one-year anniversary of her and her husband Nick Feeney's motivational website at a luxurious tea party in Belgravia on Thursday; the site is made for "real women" and was born out of the presenter's book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

"I have never been in a girl gang, and Loose Women is obviously where I work, it is where my friends are but they are work colleagues," Andrea told HELLO! at the birthday bash. "We do go out, we have been on holiday together. We are genuine friends, but in myself and my personal life, in school and that kind of thing, I have never had a gang of girls around."

She added: "For me, I think that is born of shyness because I have always kind of been the one on the edge, I would rather sit quietly and listen to what other people are saying, I don't have to be the centre of attention. What This Girl Is On Fire means to me, is now I actually feel that I have a girl gang. It is obviously different to my Loose Women one, because they are my work girl gang, but now I have this incredible group of tens of thousands of women, who all want to be positive, who all want to move forward and see how they can make great changes in their life.

"It is something incredibly important to me, I feel for the first time ever I am part of something. I know I am the one at the front but I don't necessarily feel like a leader, I just feel like a vehicle, that I am passing through all this amazing information and all the experts I am getting in touch with and all the enthusiasm, that takes the fear away."

Andrea is hoping to go on another Loose Women holiday

The presenter and her guests were treated to amazing vegan cupcakes by Wulf and Lamb as they mingled in Niquesa Travel's beautiful offices. Celebrity pals including Loose Women's Brenda Edwards and Place in the Sun's Amanda Lamb toasted the site's success. At the event, which was organised by Dovetail PR, Andrea, 49, also spoke about her Loose Women gang, saying the ladies are hoping to plan another joint holiday.

"We are all in a Whatsapp group and someone put a picture up and it came up on Facebook – one year ago today, we were in Ibiza together. So we're all devasted because we haven't got around to organizing anything together this year. We are going to have to organize something, we just haven't been organized enough this year."

