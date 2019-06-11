Loose Women star Andrea McLean delighted after unveiling brand new makeover for website This is great news!

Andrea McLean leads a busy life, and when she's not appearing on Loose Women, she's running a popular motivational website with her husband Nick Feeney, called This Girl is On Fire. And on Tuesday, the TV presenter unveiled the much-anticipated website makeover that she had been working on over the past few weeks. The new design had been created to make it easier for users to navigate around the different sections, and both her and Nick were delighted with the results. Andrea shared a photo of the new design on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Check out our new site! We're super chuffed with it. Hope you are too. Come on in and join us! You'll find it really easy to find things, thanks to our fab new icons. Do let us know what you think about our fresh new look... Link in @officialtgiof bio..."

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney have given their website a makeover

This Girl is On Fire was launched by Andrea and Nick a year ago, and to celebrate the milestone the couple recently announced that they were inviting fans to mark the anniversary with an afternoon tea. Users have the chance of going along to the exclusive event, held in London, by entering a competition on the website. Andrea and Nick decided to launch their online space to carry on the conversation that had been generated from Andrea's best-selling book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

Andrea and Nick got married in 2017 after four years of dating

In a lengthy letter posted by Andrea and Nick to mark one year of This Girl is On Fire, the couple promised more to come in the future, including events, retreats and a podcast. It read: "We genuinely believe that all women are capable of incredible things, and through daily personal growth are unstoppable. One year on, we are so excited to help you even more than we did on the day of our launch. As we have grown, so has our experience and contacts with experts who can help you grow too."

Andrea and Nick celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November, having tied the knot after four years of dating. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

