Loose Women's Andrea McLean reveals why she hasn't visited Stacey Solomon or baby Rex The pair are Loose Women colleagues!

It's been one month since Stacey Solomon welcomed her youngest son with boyfriend Joe Swash. And since then, the couple have been inundated with lovely well-wishes, gifts and have even received some special guests - Loose Women panellists Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams. However, their colleague, Andrea McLean, is yet to make a visit. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at first birthday party of her website - This Girl is on Fire - on Thursday, the 49-year-old presenter confessed: "I haven't met Stacey's baby yet, we were talking about it yesterday at work and we were staggering it, because we thought there is going to be this kind of tsunami of love, breaking in through every door and window of her house.

Andrea McLean at her party on Thursday

"So we thought, actually we would stagger it a bit so Rex will get loads of cuddles but staggered over the next couple of weeks." Despite making no appearance at Stacey's home, little Rex has been showered with gifts. "You know, obviously I have sent presents, there has been texting, I have been in touch with her but I thought 'no' I will give her a little break," added Andrea. "Also I feel that from my experience, everyone is with you for the first two weeks and that can be quite overwhelming."

MORE: Emma Willis pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Isabelle on milestone birthday

"It's then like a wave, and then it disappears and you are thinking, 'Actually now is when I could do with someone to just come and make me a cup of tea and bring cake. You know, come and chat with me, and listen and hold and all that kind of stuff.' So I am waiting for the first wave, then I will go." She continued: "That is kind of me, that is sort of how I am, I don't want to be first in through the door, you know like wooo, I will just bide my time and will go in later."

GALLERY: Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

Andrea, 49, also spoke about her friendship with the Loose Women gang, revealing: "I have never been in a girl gang, and Loose Women is obviously where I work, it is where my friends are but they are work colleagues, so we do go out. We have been on holiday together." She added: "We are genuine friends, but in myself and my personal life, in school and that kind of thing, I have never had a gang of girls around."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.