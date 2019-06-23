Strictly stars reunited at Dr Ranj’s 40th birthday party this weekend – see pic They're having a glitterball!

We could tell from his moves on Strictly Come Dancing that Dr Ranj liked to party – and now we have the photo to prove it! His Strictly dance partner Janette Manrara posted a picture to her Instagram account on Sunday showing her reunion with Ranj at his 40th birthday party on Saturday night.

Dr Ranj and professional dancer Janette Manrara were paired on Strictly in 2018

The two stars posed holding two silver balloons that marked Ranj's new age – he held the 4 while the professional dancer grinned through the opening of the 0. It looks like they had a great time, and Janette's caption confirms it. She wrote: "Last night was EPIC! What an incredible 40th birthday celebration for one of my favourites, @drranj! It was a room filled w/ so much love for this amazing man! And of course... it was #Fireball themed! Haha! What a GREAT night! #ranj40 #Happy40th [fire emoji]"

Her followers were clearly shocked – not that Janette was part of the special occasion, but that the baby-faced doctor was hitting the big four-oh. One commented: "Noooooo way is this gorgeous human 40 years old," another wrote, "Can’t possibly be 40," while a third added a literary reference, saying, "No way 40??? I don't believe it. Dr Ranj must have a portrait in the attic," a reference to the Oscar Wilde classic, The Picture of Dorian Grey.

Dr Ranj juggles his media work with his NHS practice – and having fun

The incredulous responses do have a point: it's not actually Ranj's birthday until Wednesday but the hard-working doctor is unlikely to want to party on a weeknight. He presents Save Money: Good Health with Sian Williams and is the resident doctor on This Morning, having made his name on the BAFTA award-nominated CBeebies show Get Well Soon, which he co-created. He's also still a doctor in the NHS, specialising in children's emergency medicine.

Somehow he fit Strictly Come Dancing into his busy schedule in 2018, when he and Janette wowed crowds with his enthusiastic embrace of the jive, salsa, cha-cha and other Latin and ballroom favourites. But his below-bar samba made him the sixth celebrity to leave the show, although judges agonised over who to send home: he and Janette or EastEnders actor Charles Venn and Karen Clifton.

Looks like he and Janette have put it behind them and are just as happy to dance up a storm without being scored.

