Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj shares exciting announcement This is great for all Dr Ranj fans!

Since taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, Dr Ranj hasn't had time to stand still. The TV doctor has been balancing working on busy hospital wards with his various media projects, not to mention taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour at the beginning of the year. Most recently, Ranj announced that he had written a book called Save Money Lose Weight – the same name as the popular ITV programme that he has been starring in. And not only will Ranj be releasing his book – which is out next month, but he will be taking part in a book tour too, meaning that fans will have the chance to meet him.

Dr Ranj has revealed he will be going on a book tour

MORE: Take a look inside the Strictly Come Dancing pro's houses

On Monday, the Strictly contestant revealed all the details of his upcoming tour on Instagram alongside a preview cover of his book. He wrote: "Book tour announcement. So excited to announce that I'll be signing copies of #SaveMoneyLoseWeight from 10th-12th May with WHSmith! To find your nearest event & book your free ticket, bit.ly/savemoneybooktour." The tour kicks off on Friday 10 May at WHSmith in Westfield, London, and will then move on to the stores in Birmingham and Nottingham on the Saturday, followed by Liverpool and Manchester on the Sunday.

Loading the player...

Dr Ranj in 60 seconds

What's more, tickets are free. Ranj's self-help guide will be about achieving a healthy weight on a budget. He first announced the news of his book in February. He told his followers on Instagram: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now x."

READ: Strictly's Seann Walsh lands exciting new job!

The 39-year-old recently spoke to HELLO! about how the book is close to his own personal experiences with eating and weight loss. Speaking about how he's overcome certain weight struggles throughout his life, he said: "I grew up in a family where we didn't always make the healthiest choices when it came to eating and exercise, therefore I was an overweight kid and I had some really bad habits and I carried those bad habits with me into adult life."

He continued: "I have to be very careful of my sugar intake and I have to be very careful of my intake of fatty foods and sugary foods - because I grew up eating a lot of this stuff and I really, really enjoyed it - but it had consequences and I can't go back to that. I have to now be very, very careful, so I am now a lot more mindful than I used to be." Ranj went on to add that nothing should be completely eliminated from your diet, and that balance is key.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.