Strictly's Dr Ranj announces surprising news about his medical career

Former Strictly star Dr Ranj Singh has announced some surprising news about his NHS medical career, revealing on Friday that he was attending his last shifts at his job at St George's Hospital in London. He wrote on Instagram: "Tonight I start a run of 3 night shifts - my final shifts at the wonderful @stgeorgestrust. I’ve not been here long but this place has taught me so much - above all, how important it is to understand, value & support each other. Plus, I'll be wearing my @nhsrainbow badge with pride!" He then reassured his followers: "P.s. don’t worry, I'm not quitting the NHS!"

Ranj has announced he's leaving his current NHS job

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Ranj, with one writing: "@stgeorgestrust! So pleased you're representing the NHS, and our fantastic hospital. Good luck for the night shift!" and another sweetly adding: "Dr Ranj is the best," with a heart emoji.

It's not known where Ranj will be headed next, though of course he is busy with his commitments as one of the resident doctors on This Morning, and he recently teased his followers with news of a new television show. Sharing a Boomerang video of him conducting a voiceover on Friday, he tweeted: "Been back in the VO booth today... new @ITV show coming soon! Why does my quiff look so huge?!?"

The medical expert also revealed that he is releasing a book in May - so he's certainly been very busy! The self-help guide will be about achieving a healthy weight on a budget, and is entitled 'Save Money Lose Weight.' Sharing the book cover earlier in February, he wrote: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now x."

