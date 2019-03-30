Strictly's Dr Ranj supported after devastating news: 'It hurts like hell' This is heartbreaking…

Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj has been left feeling hurt and upset after the news that 21 MPs voted against LGBT inclusive relationship education in schools. Taking to Twitter to write about the impact this has had on him, This Morning's resident doctor wrote: "Enough. I'm sick and tired of people like this. Those who make me feel like I'm not good enough, I haven’t done enough, it's not OK to be me, I should be ashamed, I don’t have the same right to love like others, I'm not the same as everyone else. It hurts like hell." Ranj's message was accompanied by a sad face emoji.

Dr Ranj wrote a heartbreaking message on Twitter

Ranj was met with a mass of support from famous friends – with fellow Strictly co-stars Faye Tozer and Stacey Dooley retweeting his post. Fans were also quick to write supportive comments to the NHS doctor, with one telling him: "Ranj, you are enough, good enough, worthy enough, lovely enough. Don't let these dinosaurs get to you." Another wrote: "You have more heart and have spread more joy than the entire lot put together. You are the person you wre born to be, exactly as you are and don't let anybody ever tell you any different (or you can send them around to see me!)" A third added: "We met you a few years ago and my son was terrified to meet any characters from the TV. You sat with him for 10 minutes because you were determined to make him smile. You are more than good enough. You are one of my heroes. Don’t change."

Ranj took part in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

The Save Money: Good Health presenter has previously admitted that it took him a long time to come to terms with his sexuality, and he only came out to his friends and family in his late twenties, after several years of marriage. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant married a woman when he was in his early twenties and has said his wedding was "the best day of my life", but ultimately over time he realised the relationship wasn't right. After splitting from his wife the doctor eventually accepted his sexuality, but he still has nothing but good things to say about that chapter in his life.

Speaking to Attitude magazine in 2015, Dr Ranj said about his relationship: "All I ever wanted was to get married, settle down and have a family. And I'd met someone who I really liked and saw myself doing that with. I finally had a glimpse of real happiness. Or, at least, what I thought happiness looked like." However, over time he realised that the relationship wasn't working, and Ranj said he still feels "incredibly sorry" for everything his wife had to go through when he came out.

