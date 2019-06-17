Holly Willoughby shrugs off Phillip Schofield drama with sweet snap They are the best of friends!

Holly Willoughby was quick to dispel the recent rumours which suggested she had fallen out with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 38-year-old paid tribute to her on-screen partner-in-crime in honour of Father's Day. "Talking of important men in my life on Father's Day. Here's another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world... love you @schofe," she wrote in the caption, while Phillip replied: "Awwww thank you bestie. Love you too. Happy Father's Day to Dan xxxxxx."

The sweet post came hours after reported that the pair's friendship became strained after disagreeing with a recent interview cover. On Monday morning, there was no sign of any animosity between Holly and Phillip as they returned to the screens to present the latest instalment of This Morning. Earlier this month, Holly and her family also enjoyed a relaxing vacation with Phillip and his loved ones. Although it wasn't confirmed where the two families holidayed, it seems they headed to the Algarve in Portugal – a place they regularly tend to travel to during the summer.

READ: What is This Morning star Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Holly joined Phillip on the This Morning sofa back in 2009. Their on-screen partnership has led to huge success for their flagship programme winning them multiple awards at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show. During their recent interview with Sunday Times, Holly was asked if it's true they never argue. "I probably wouldn't believe it either," she replied. "I'd just think, 'There's no way'. But we see each other when we're away from work… so it's more than just a working relationship. It's a genuine friendship."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reassures worried followers with update on her labour

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.