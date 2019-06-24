Jools Oliver pays loving tribute to husband Jamie on special milestone The TV chef has been married to Jools for almost two decades!

Congratulations are in order! Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. And to mark the special occasion, Jools took to her Instagram page on Monday to post a black-and-white throwback picture of the couple. "Happy 19 years married to my absolute favourite xxx," she wrote in the caption. Jamie and Jools, both 44, are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and have since welcomed five children together; Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, ten, Buddy, eight, and River, who turns three in August.

Jools Oliver posted this sweet snap with her husband Jamie

The post comes shortly after Jools broke her social media silence following the collapse of her husband's restaurant chain. The mum-of-five has remained quiet since Jamie revealed in May that his Jamie's Italian and Barbecoa restaurants were closing. Over the weekend, Jools shared an adorable photo of her youngest son River Rocket. The images showed the two-year-old enjoying a spot of swimming, wearing multi-coloured armbands and staring directly into the camera. Jools captioned the sweet snap: "Hi water baby and those lips!"

It has been a challenging few weeks for Jamie and his family, after his restaurant chain collapsed into administration in May, leaving 1,300 jobs at risk. But the celebrity chef received some positive news earlier this month, after his final three restaurants were saved from closure. Food-to-go specialist group SSP, which owns Upper Crust and Ritazza Coffee, bought Jamie’s three outlets at Gatwick Airport – Jamie Oliver’s Diner, Jamie’s Coffee Lounge, and Jamie's Italian.

Jools has no doubt been supporting her husband during this difficult time. The pair often heap praise on each other on social media, giving fans a lovely insight into their home life. In 2017, the doting wife touched upon her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. At the time, Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

