Holly Willoughby celebrated an unusual sporting victory – check it out

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby celebrated a unique sporting win on Wednesday. She's a woman who's had a lot of achievements in her life – from giving birth to three beautiful children to winning National Television Awards for her work on the ITV show – but this has to be her most unusual yet.

Holly has presented This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted a photo of her TV screen to Instagram which showed the odds for the Queen's Vase race at Royal Ascot, where a horse called Dashing Willoughby was listed at 11-2. "Come on Dashing Wiloughby!!!!" she wrote. The horse, whose name could also be used to describe the blonde star, must have sensed that he'd just been made Instagram famous, as (with a little help from jockey Oisin Murphy) he did his more famous namesake proud.

And she wasn't the only one who was excited about her strange new claim to sporting fame: one of her 5.6 million followers wrote, "I bet on it just because it reminded me of you @hollywilloughby... And I won... get in..." while fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes commented, "Amazing," and added the clapping hands emoji.

Holly clearly felt a kinship with her namesake animal

Holly hosts both Dancing on Ice and This Morning with Phillip Schofield, and recently admitted that despite their sunny on-air personalities and seemingly unbreakable bond, they do sometimes argue. But she doesn't see that as a bad thing. "We see each other when we're away from work… so it's more than just a working relationship. It's a genuine friendship," she told The Sunday Times. Last week, the mum-of-three paid tribute to her close colleague and friend with an emotional post for Father's Day on Sunday, in which she expressed her appreciation for the man she's worked alongside since 2009.

She wrote, "Talking of important men in my life on Father's Day. Here's another one. My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world... love you @schofe". Phillip responded, "Awwww thank you bestie. Love you too. Happy Father's Day to Dan xxxxxx."

