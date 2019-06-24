Loose Women's Andrea McLean used to point-blank refuse to wear THIS on screen You won't believe this...

We think you'll agree - Andrea McLean is SO well dressed. The Loose Women star always lights up the screen when she appears on the lunchtime show and we love to see what she will rock next. Andrea's fabulous outfits are put together by Mother Shoppers - stylish duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! caught up with Bertie, who lifted the lid on Andrea's look and the styles she love the best.

Andrea now embraces prints on Loose Women

Bertie explained that the 49-year-old has become much more confident with what she wears as time has gone on. "Her style is definitely much more adventurous now - she definitely stuck to a bodycon dress with a heel, whereas now she has tried suits, she loves midi dresses and she has now worn every colour in the rainbow. She's also into print a bit more; for ages she just wouldn't wear print. Whereas now, she loves a bit of floral and polka dots! It seems funny now, because she wears it all the time, but for ages she just thought she couldn't. I think she hid behind her staple wardrobe and you know, print seemed a bit too much, but now she has totally embraced it."

WATCH: Andrea on her 'Pretty Woman' fashion moment!

The stylist added: "I think she is more open to trying new things. And she listens to me when I say 'go on just try it' she says 'okay' rather than 'I can't!'"

MORE: Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range

And when it comes to the stores Andrea heads to - she is all about the high street. "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories. She loves M&S! I haven't been shopping with her, I think it would be great fun, because she knows what she likes and there are definitely a few key shops that she feels comfortable going into and trying stuff in and it would be fun."

READ: Andrea McLean's hot pink ASOS dress is a sure-fire summer hit