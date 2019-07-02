Coleen Nolan's pastel pink Marks & Spencer blazer is summer perfection This is SO your colour, Coleen!

Loose Women fans are always hankering after their favourite panellists' high-street style, and we bet they were pretty happy with Monday's offering! The hot weather saw all four of the show's stars appear in their own versions of their favourite summer staples – though we reckon viewers might have been most taken with Coleen Nolan's gorgeous pastel pink blazer, from British favourite Marks & Spencer. Didn't she look lovely? She teamed it with a tailored blouse and trousers from Fenn Wright Manson – a brand loved by Amanda Holden, nonetheless!

A sweet group shot was posted on the Loose Women Instagram page

Sadly, it looks like Coleen's statement jacket is a past-season piece, or perhaps a future one – since it doesn't appear on the brand's website, though there are plenty of similar options on offer. The high-street brand's 'Relaxed Patch Pocket Blazer' would be the ideal option for the warmer months, and costs just £35.

Elsewhere on the panel, Andrea McLean also wowed in a leopard-print Topshop dress, while Denise Welch chose a flowing tie-dye top and Jane Moore looked elegant in a green trouser suit by John Lewis.

Marks & Spencer's 'Relaxed Patch Pocket Blazer', £35 available here

The emerald shade looked incredible on Jane - she teamed the look with Adidas trainers and a white T-shirt from Mango. The trousers are sadly unavailable, but we've tracked down Jane's blazer and it's currently on sale for £50, down from £120. Result! One fan wrote: "Looking fab as always Jane. Love that shade of green." Another added: "Really smart but casual, beautiful colour too."

Most of the Loose Women ladies are styled by fashion duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen, also known as @mothershoppers on Instagram. Bertie recently told HELLO! that they love high-street stores because there's always something for everyone.

Jane's gorgeous green suit was from John Lewis

"We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories - all the high street brands. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you," she said. "My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island. You may think 'oh no, too young!' but actually it's about going in store and finding the right things that are good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the store to get an idea of what might work for you."