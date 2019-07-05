Andrea McLean posts powerful body positivity message with a stunning pic 'I've decided to stop giving a damn'

Andrea McLean has sent a powerful message about body positivity, while posing in a bikini. The Loose Women star has joined a new campaign to promote body confidence, admitting she has now decided to "stop giving a damn" after being self-conscious about her own body for such a long time.

Sharing an image of herself on Instagram in a leopard print bikini, Andrea said: "#ThisBikiniCan be strong and sexy in swimwear this summer. I feel really passionate about every woman being and feeling comfortable in their own body. So many of us don't feel comfortable in swimwear and I didn't for a really long time. I’m turning 50 this year and I've decided to stop giving a damn and live life to the full, so that's why I said yes to joining @OntheBeachHolidays and showing #ThisBikiniCan to promote body confidence."

Earlier this week, Andrea sent another powerful message after being inspired by American singer Miley Cyrus after watching her performance at Glastonbury Festival. After Miley shared a story on stage about forcing herself to do things that "scare" her, Andrea admitted she could strongly relate to her message, and was even inspired to talk to her 12-year-old daughter Amy about what "being brave meant".

Sharing a video of Miley's speech on her Instagram page, Andrea gushed over the 26-year-old before writing her own powerful statement. She said: "Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes... They wear shiny PVC trousers, frighteningly high heels and enough bling to sink a ship. Every now and then you stumble across someone who articulates something WAY better than you ever could. And @mileycyrus has summed up in her own rock’n’roll way, the way I live my life - working hard, getting back up when I fall or am knocked down and doing things that scare the s**t out of me."

Andrea continued: "Just this morning I had a chat with my 12-year-old about what being brave meant. I told her that it was easy to do things that don't scare you, but it takes real bravery to try things that you might fail at, and that I was proud of her for going on a stage in front of her classmates and us parents and performing for us, even though she was shaking with fear. I host a live TV show every day in front of millions of people every week, but there are days that I'm scared I won't get it right. And Miley performs in front of gazillions of people, even though she's scared she won't live up to people she admires."

