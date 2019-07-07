Cat Deeley reveals fears for children after shooter scare This is terrifying

Cat Deeley has spoken out about her fears for her children's safety after being caught up in a terrifying shooter scare in LA. The TV presenter revealed that her son Milo, three, and her husband Patrick Kielty, had been out for burgers at Shake Shack when they were forced to lie behind the counter. In an interview with Stella magazine, the former SMTV Live presenter said: "A month or so ago, Paddy went to get him [from playgroup] and by 2pm they still weren't back home. They had been in a Shake Shack in Century City Mall and there was a shooter scare. Everyone was either told to lie behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying. Then as they were all hiding, the FBI turned up with guns."

Cat Deeley has spoken about her son Milo's terrifying experience

The star continued: "Paddy kept Milo calm – he didn't really know what was going on – and in the end it just turned out to be a suspect package but.. Milo is three years old. Something like that has happened to him. The gun laws in America are crazy." Cat went on to admit that the experience and dangers with guns in the country has made her consider moving back to the UK. "It's something we are thinking about. It's going to be a tough decision. We are based there but Paddy mainly works here so he goes back and forth, but we can reserve that. Things change when you have children."

The TV presenter has lived in LA for 13 years

Cat and Patrick have been married since 2012 and have sons Milo, born in January 2016, and James Patrick, who was born in June 2018. Shortly after welcoming James, Cat was asked whether she had plans to expand her brood, but she admitted that she was "done" with having children. She told Closer magazine: "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think. Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."

