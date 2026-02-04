Cat Deeley's cropped Zara jumper is the coolest thing she's worn all year – and it's £35

Cat Deeley's closet has long been the highlight of This Morning, and the best part is that she's never been one to gatekeep, often taking to her social media pages to share the details of her outfits.

On Wednesday, 4 February, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to share the details from one of her best looks of the year so far with her fans, and it's not only chic, it's also a super affordable look that's easy to replicate for yourself.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's scarlet sweater was a scene-stealer

Cat posed in her scarlet sweater from Zara, which featured a turtleneck and sleeves that cut halfway up the forearm for a more casual look – and it's only £35.99. She paired them with black straight-leg jeans from Donna Ida and black boots from royal favourite L.K. Bennett, a brand that the Princess of Wales has frequently turned to during her years in the spotlight.

It's a simple, classic outfit that's made a little more intriguing through the unique cut of Cat's jumper, and it's the perfect set for looking cool and casual, while being a little more on the fashion-forward side.

Cat Deeley's recent Zara outfit

The presenter is a lover of Zara, and frequently dons an outfit from the high-street staple. On Tuesday, 20 January, she brought out an outfit in one of the trendiest colours from 2025, and proved that the colour will not be going anywhere this year.

© Instagram Cat beams in a butter yellow jumper

She wore a classic crew neck sweater in a soft butter yellow shade with a pair of light wash denim flares, bringing the outfit to new heights with her accessories: a tan suede belt and ankle boots that matched its texture perfectly.

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Commerce, explained to us why she thinks butter yellow is so loved, and why its popularity may endure: "Yellow is often seen as a challenging colour to style, but the buttery shade we're talking about here is more versatile than you think.

"Soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe - elevate the look by opting for a pair of metallic or nude heels and a matching bag for a stylish finish," she continued."