How Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana at Archie's christening

On Saturday, the world got another glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie on the day of his christening, which was attended by close family members including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. And in the official family photo which was released shortly after the big day, Kate is seen paying a sweet tribute to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana. Touchingly, the Duchess chose to wear Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings, which the late Princess wore to Harry's christening in 1984. Kate's gesture was not only thoughtful, but the earrings were the perfect accessory for her outfit. The mother-of-three looked stylish dressed in a pink Stella McCartney dress, which she teamed with fuchsia heels and a matching bespoke Juliette Botterill headband.

Archie's christening was also attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Doria Ragland, and Diana's two sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, who stood between the Doria and Prince William in the family photo. The service followed royal tradition, with Archie dressed in the same replica Honiton gown previously worn by his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were not in attendance on Saturday. The replica gown was created to replace the original robe commissioned by Queen Victoria for the christening of her daughter, Princess Victoria, in 1841. Having been worn by 62 royal babies over 163 years, the original gown was deemed too fragile to use in 2004, and the Queen commissioned a copy, which has been used by the royal family ever since.

Following the ceremony, a Royal Communications spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents." While the godparents have not been revealed, Harry's beloved former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke (now Pettifer) was among the guests pictured arriving at the ceremony, leading to speculation that she has been chosen as godmother. Other names that have been thrown into the mix include Jessica Mulroney and Jake Warren.

