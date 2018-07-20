The surprising connection between Meghan Markle and Cat Deeley This is an unlikely friendship!

It may come as a surprise, but Cat Deeley has a close connection to Meghan Markle! The Birmingham-born TV presenter is very good friends with Soho House director Markus Anderson, the man who has been credited for introducing the former Suits actress to Prince Harry. The So You Think You Can Dance host, 41, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a picture from Markus' birthday celebrations. "If I could sail off into the sunset, on a 'Magic Sparkle Dust' unicorn of joy, with anyone.... it would be you! @anderson_markus," she captioned the snap.

Cat Deeley seen with Meghan Markle's close friend Markus Anderson

The handsome Canadian replied with: "When do we leave?!? X @catdeeley." The cute pictures sees the pair posing on an inflatable unicorn. Cat, who is married to fellow presenter Patrick Kielty, also shared a snap of Markus sleeping on the couch with an adorable pet pooch. "Happy Birthday xLilly," she simply signed it off. When Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, first made their public debut at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year, Markus accompanied his friend on opening night of the tournament.

MORE: Discover Meghan Markle's London hotspots

The TV star celebrated the Soho House director's birthday

Both Meghan and Markus have been spotted together all over the globe, but mostly in Toronto where they spent their time hanging out at her home with her puppies or out and about, high-end dining in the city. They've even previously vacationed together! Meanwhile, in 2015, Meghan featured Cat in her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. "When a lady knows that everything tastes better 'with a little champagne'…well, she's a woman after my own heart," the American beauty once wrote. "Such is the case with Ms. Cat Deeley. Not surprising though, given our shared love for partner in crime extraordinaire, Markus Anderson, who you’ve seen on The Tig time and time again."

MORE: Get to know Meghan Markle's inner circle