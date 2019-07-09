Celebrity daily edit: Princess Amalia cheers on Dutch team at World Cup, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster welcome new addition - video
In today's Daily Edit we join King Willem-Alexander and two of his daughters as they cheered on the Dutch football team in the Women's World Cup. We find out where Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have jetted off to on honeymoon. Plus we see how Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have expanded their family... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
