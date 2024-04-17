12 times royal teenagers have dazzled in tiaras

It's not every day you see royal women wearing tiaras. The exquisite and precious headpieces, often a family heirloom, are usually reserved for white-tie affairs such as state banquets, royal weddings, or milestone birthdays portraits.

For many European royals, the first time they donned a tiara in public was on their 18th birthday.

One future queen who is due another tiara moment is Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, the first-in-line to the Dutch throne and eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Amalia, 20, is taking part in her first state visit this week with her parents, when they welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain to the Netherlands for a two-day official trip. On the agenda is a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening, when the royal ladies are expected to don tiaras.

Take a look back at the times royal teenagers have dazzled in tiaras…

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, aged 19 The future queen of the Netherlands attended Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen in a stunning royal blue floor-length gown with trailing chiffon cape by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp. She perfectly paired her blue number with the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara. Ever since she was a little girl, the Princess of Orange has always loved tiaras. In Claudia de Breij's book Amalia, the Princess said: "I love tiaras. Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe. I used to put them on, from my mother."

© Getty Princess Ingrid of Norway, aged 18 Princess Ingrid of Norway's 18th birthday celebrations were postponed to June 2022 due to the pandemic. Ingrid, who was born in January 2004, looked resplendent at her gala dinner attended by a whole host of European royals, including Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, and a two-year-old Prince Charles of Luxembourg. As well as her royal orders and decorations, Ingrid wore the dazzling Pearl Circle Tiara. Amalia, meanwhile, donned the Dutch Star Tiara, which her mother Queen Maxima sweetly debuted on her wedding day in 2002. Elisabeth's antique tiara was actually a gift from her parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde that they had bought their daughter for her 18th birthday back in 2019.

© Getty Princess Ingrid of Norway, aged 18 At the gala dinner, Ingrid gave a speech and raised a toast to celebrate her milestone birthday.



© Ida Bjørvik/The Royal Court Princess Ingrid of Norway, aged 18 The Pearl Circle Tiara was once again on display for the Princess' official birthday portraits.



© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Ingrid of Norway, aged 19 The following year, Ingrid pulled out the Pearl Circle Tiara again for Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday bash in Copenhagen. She was pictured arriving at the gala dinner with her parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.



© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, aged 18 Another royal who was given her first tiara on her 18th birthday was Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. Here she is pictured a few months after the milestone occasion, attending the wedding of Prince Joachim of Denmark to his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg at Frederiksborg Castle in 1995. A small tiara in comparison to others she has worn since, the diamond and blue sapphire headpiece was a gift from her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, aged 18 She wore the tiara almost exclusively around this age, including at her dad King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th birthday celebrations in 1996.



© Getty Princess Madeleine of Sweden, aged 19 Her younger sister Princess Madeleine also chose a dainty tiara for the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway to Ari Behn in 2002. Madeleine was gifted the Swedish Aquamarine Bandeau tiara for her 18th birthday from her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. The simple yet stunning headpiece particularly brings out the colour of the Princess' blue eyes.

© Getty Princess Madeleine of Sweden, aged 19 For Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's royal wedding the year before in 2001, Madeleine opted for a more extravagant headpiece, the Modern Fringe Tiara. She loved it so much that she chose it for her wedding to Chris O'Neill in 2013, adding dainty orange blossoms to the tiara.

© Getty Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, aged 17 and 14 Although they were playing dress up, Elizabeth and Margaret both donned tiaras to perform in a pantomime, Old Mother Red Riding Boots, in 1944. The future Queen and her younger sister took part in the war-time performance at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Princess Anne, aged 17 The Princess Royal first sported a tiara at the age of 17 in an official portrait in 1979. Here she's pictured wearing the Cartier Halo tiara at the State Opening of Parliament later that year.

