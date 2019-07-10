Denise Welch gets emotional at Los Angeles awards event – find out why How lovely!

Loose Women panellist Denise Welch was in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the most exciting reason, as she explained on her Instagram account on Wednesday evening. The presenter, who is also known for her acting work in shows including Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, was in California as part of a special ceremony at BAFTA LA, the American arm of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

But she wasn't there on her own behalf – she was there to support her husband, Lincoln Townley, 46, who she married in 2013. The 61-year old posted a photo of the two of them from the red carpet at the event, revealing that they were there thanks to Lincoln's charitable work.

MORE: Denise Welch reacts to Love Island newbie Chris Taylor's claim to fame

In the caption, she poured out her feelings about how proud she was of him, writing: "When we met 10 yrs ago in 'the madness' never in a million years did I think I’d be in the audience @baftala watching my husband @lincolntownley be publicly thanked for monies his art has raised to help so many kids on their outreach programme. Sobriety has enabled us to achieve so much together. Thank you @chantalrickards for the wonderful job you do and the support you give us [two heart emojis]" The woman she tagged, Chantal Rickards, is the CEO of BAFTA LA.

Lincoln is a celebrity-publicist-turned-artist whose work has appeared in the Royal Academy. He and his wife have supported each other to stay drink free and eat healthily over the last few years, with Denise telling health magazine Broccoli and Brains, "A hangover felt normal," but that improving her lifestyle led to her losing two stone. This is her third marriage, after previous relationships with actors David Easter and Tim Healy, with whom she has two sons: 18-year old Louis, and 30-year-old Matthew, a member of rock group the 1975.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.