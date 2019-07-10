Denise Welch reacts to Love Island newbie Chris Taylor's claim to fame - and it's hilarious! His dad was once engaged to Denise Welch

Following Love Island's explosive episode on Tuesday night, viewers got to meet the two new Islanders who are set to shake things up in the villa. The new boy, called Chris Taylor, made headlines after he sensationally revealed that his dad was once engaged to Denise Welch - and the Loose Women panellist has taken light of the situation! Taking to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of his claim to fame, the 61-year-old joked: "I'm sort of in it then really!!! @loveisland @christophertaylorofficial."

"My dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19," revealed Chris. "They're still good family friends. I've met her a few times, she's lovely." Denise has been married three times; she was first married to Hollyoaks actor David Easter and then she tied the knot with Benidorm star Tim Healy in 1988, with whom she has two children. The former couple were married for 24 years before their divorce in 2012. Since their split, the two have remained on the very best of terms for the sake of their sons, Matty and Louis Healy. In 2013, Denise married her third husband Lincoln Townley.

Meanwhile, Love Island newcomer Chris is a business developer from Leicester, and describes himself as "confident" with "good banter". He added that he can also be "a bit too hard to get sometimes" and is "a bit stubborn". The reality TV star also revealed that he would like to get to know Maura, saying: "She is very interesting. She's an absolute fireball and I've got that same side to me as well. She has loads of banter and seems very easy to get on with. It will be interesting to see if we clash or not."

