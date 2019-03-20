Strictly’s Dianne Buswell introduces Joe Sugg to significant friend She also recently responded to engagement rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell shared a very special moment with her boyfriend Joe Sugg at the opening of her new show Here Come The Girls - introducing him to her former dancer partner Reverend Richard Coles! The red-headed professional dancer shared a sweet snap of the trio together as they enjoyed drinks after the performance on Sunday evening. She captioned the post: "Strictly my boys !!!!!!! They finally got to meet each other Aren’t I the luckiest I have had two of the best strictly partners a girl could have ! @bbcstrictly @revrichardcoles @joe_sugg the question is who cha chas better ?????" Dianne was partnered with Richard in her first series of the show in 2017, but they were the second couple to be eliminated.

Dianne also recently responded to engagement rumours. She shut them down after Neil Jones hinted on Twitter that the pair had become engaged last week. When asked about Neil's tweets, Dianne told HELLO!: "I haven't seen him yet but I'm going to have a chat with him." She laughed and added: "But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest."

Elsewhere, Dianne revealed she has become hooked on vlogging – thanks to Joe – and thinks she will be doing it from behind-the-scenes of Strictly later this year. "Hopefully I will, I’m really loving it at the moment," she remarked. "Let's see where it takes me. But I don't think anything would surprise fans too much – it's just as good as it looks on the show.

