Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look more loved-up than ever in this snap

Four months after confirming their romance, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look as smitten as ever. The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share a loved-up selfie of the pair on her day off. "Arghhhhh the best day off," the pro dancer simply wrote in the caption, while Joe added a series of heart emojis underneath. Since the couple started dating, they have barely been inseparable and regularly share romantic updates on their social media accounts. Dianne, 29, has also appeared on several YouTube videos on Joe's account.

It's been an exciting time for Dianne, who is currently touring the country with fellow Strictly pros Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt in dance production Here Come the Girls. Joe, 27, has been fully supportive of their show, and has been travelling around with Dianne so that they can spend maximum time together. "With his job he can do it anywhere, so no matter whether he’s in Glasgow or wherever, he can still work," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview last month.

Proving that Joe has had quite the influence on her, Dianne went on to reveal that she would be filming some of the tour. "I'm going to be taking my camera on tour with us," she told HELLO!."I'm definitely going to be taking some backstage footage of us. But do you know what else I'll be doing, I'm going to take a leaf out of Joe's book and do a few pranks."

Following the launch night, Joe immediately heaped praise on his girlfriend. "So proud of this one today," he told his fans. "The opening night of the #hctgtour! She’s worked her absolute socks off day in day out and put everything into this. From what I’ve seen of the little sneak peaks she’s shown me this week I just know it’s going to be such a great show! Break a leg @diannebuswell and the rest of the gang! Sending you all the love for tonight."

