Strictly's Dianne Buswell pokes fun at Joe Sugg over his admiration for this Hollywood star

Dianne Buswell has jokingly revealed she was left unimpressed after hearing her boyfriend Joe Sugg gush about Hollywood star Mila Kunis. The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share a video of her thoughts following Joe's appearance on Chris Evans' Virgin Radio Breakfast Show last week. Opening up about bumping into the actress, the YouTube star could be heard saying: "I have seen her once, she was coming out of a lift or an elevator and I was going into the lift. I looked at her, she didn't look at me. She was busy."

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly last year

"@virginradiouk Oh you have seen her have you," Dianne wrote on social media alongside the side eyes emoji. The dancer then added: "@Joe_Sugg I can hear you!!!!! Talking about Mila Kunis." The funny reaction comes shortly after Dianne was once again forced to shut down engagement rumours. Last month, fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones hinted on Twitter that the pair had become engaged. When asked about Neil's tweets, Dianne told HELLO! at the Here Come The Girls press night: "I haven't seen [Neil] yet but I'm going to have a chat with him. But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest."

Both Joe and Dianne responded to engagement rumours in a video back in February, admitting it would be too soon for them to even think about getting married. "Dianne and I have only known each other for like four months. I mean she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would just be a little OTT," Joe said, adding: "Don't panic, don't listen to some of the stuff. It has annoyed me a little bit, well not annoyed me but…" To which, Dianne remarked: "Who would want to marry me?" Joe quickly quipped: "Awwww, don't put yourself down like that."

Since their romance came to light, both Dianne and Joe have been posting sweet pictures on social media. When asked by HELLO! if fans would see the pair dance together again anytime soon, Dianne replied: "At the moment I'm concentrating on this [tour] but never say never - who know what the future holds."

