The touching reason Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez haven't shared photos of their baby

It's been one week since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their little girl together, and fans are eager to catch the first glimpse of their baby. However, on Wednesday, the new mum revealed why the couple - who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 - are yet to release any pictures. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all."

"It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first," she added. Gemma and Gorka announced the birth of their daughter over the weekend. The pair made sure they thanked the doctors and nurses for all their care and support. "And just like that, we're a three," wrote Gemma. "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times."

"Little Miss independent already," she added. "Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You're all so wonderful and I'm so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past four days."

"Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez," the radio presenter concluded. Elsewhere, Gorka added: "THE LAST PIC BEFORE WE BECAME 3. Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn't be happier." The couple, who confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day in 2018, are yet to announce their baby's name or show a photo of her, but will no doubt be doing so very soon.

