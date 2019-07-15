Kim Kardashian reveals North's sweet act of kindness after sharing new photo of sons Saint and Psalm The reality TV star has been spending quality time with her children over the summer

Kim Kardashian's children are blessed with a privileged lifestyle, but the reality TV star is teaching them the importance of caring for others and the community. And on Monday, the mother-of-four couldn't have been prouder of her oldest daughter North, after she asked her mum to take her on a walk so that she could pick up litter. Kim shared a photo of her little girl kitted out for the task and clutching onto a rubbish bag, which she posted on Instagram. "My little girl wanted to go on a nature walk and clean up trash," Kim wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian revealed North's act of kindness

Over the weekend, Kim treated her social media followers to another sweet photo from her family life – this time of her two sons, Saint and Psalm. In the photo, her oldest son is pictured lying on the bed with his hand wrapped protectively around his baby brother. "Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote in the caption. Many of her famous followers, including her sister Kylie Jenner, were quick to comment on the cute picture, with Kylie writing: "Urgh, I love them," while supermodel Winnie Harlow added: "He's so happy. Look at him holding his brother! Just what he wanted."

Kim's two sons Saint and Psalm

Kim has previously opened up about Saint's excitement at having a brother, having been the only boy among his siblings. She has admitted in the past that North struggled to bond with having a baby brother, but that now she is older she is far sweeter with him. Kim recently shared a cute video of North whispering the lyrics to the words of a song to Saint at their dad Kayne West's Sunday service, so that he knew what to sing. "North's so nice to Saint now," Kim wrote.

North – now six – has granted her mum her wish from her fifth birthday, when she was asked by Kim to try and be nicer to her younger brother. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kim shared a picture of North at her fifth birthday party, and wrote in the caption: "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honoured to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe you're so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

