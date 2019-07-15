Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal Archie's new milestone to Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just four parents chatting about their children – at a very glitzy event!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed one of their first date nights since the arrival of their son Archie on Sunday as they attended the European premiere of The Lion King. The royal couple enjoyed meeting all the cast and crew behind the Disney remake, in particular Beyoncé – who plays the voice of Nala in the movie – and her husband Jay-Z. The two couples spent time chatting to each other, and the conversation quickly turned to parenting. After Beyoncé told new mum Meghan that Archie was "so beautiful," Harry then revealed that he was growing up quickly. He said that he mastered a new skill, and mimicked the newborn by stretching his neck, to which Beyoncé responded: "He's holding his neck up?" The doting dad added that Archie is "not so little anymore."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that their son Archie has hit a new milestone

Jay-Z, meanwhile, gave the royal couple some advice about parenting, from his experience of being dad to seven-year-old Blue Ivy and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself," he said. The singer also explained that they had left the twins at home rather than flying out to the UK with their parents. "They are not here. They don't come on every trip. We left them at home. They would have loved to have been here," he explained. Beyoncé later told reporters that Harry and Meghan "are so sweet" following their conversation.

Archie Harrison was born in May

Meghan and Harry have kept Archie out of the public eye since his arrival, although they have shared several photos of him on their Instagram account – Sussex Royal – as well as two official photos of him at his christening earlier in the month. The little boy was also pictured at his first public event on Wednesday. Meghan had taken him with her to watch Harry take part in a charity polo match, and was photographed protectively holding onto her son and planting a kiss on his forehead.

Archie was born on 6 May, and many members of the royal family have gone to visit him at the couple's new family home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. The newborn is yet to be introduced to some of his royal cousins though. On Sunday, Mike Tindall revealed to HELLO! that his two daughters Mia and Lena haven't met the youngest member of the family yet – but with his and Zara's close relationship with the couple – it's likely that they will very soon.

