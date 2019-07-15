Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy surprises dad with the cheekiest request Hilarious!

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is growing up to be one cheeky little girl, taking after her dad's playful nature. The Angels singer revealed that his six-year-old recently stunned him when she skipped into his bedroom and declared that she was "so happy".

Speaking during his British Summer Time concert in Hyde Park, London, Robbie said: "I've got three beautiful children. I love them." He recalled: "Teddy's really funny. She came into the bedroom the other day, skipped in, and I said, 'You look very happy baby,' and she said, 'I am very happy Daddy.' And I said, 'That's lovely, why are you so happy baby?' And she said, 'Well when you die, I get this bedroom.'"

Swearing in disbelief, Robbie, 45, went on to sing Love My Life, which he wrote in honour of his three children. The singer also shares son Charlie, four, and baby Coco, who turns one in September, with his wife Ayda. The chart-topper dazzled some 65,000 fans in London, entertaining the crowds with his quips and anecdotes. Robbie said he used to serenade his wife Ayda with his popular hit, She's the One, but, jokingly added that he now has a new song for her – Shaggy's It Wasn't Me.

The singer was also joined by his dad Peter on stage, as the father-son duo burst into song singing Sweet Caroline. Robbie admitted that the Neil Diamond track inspired his career after he watched his dad perform it when he was a child.

A number of celebrities were watching Robbie's unforgettable set from the luxurious Barclaycard Exclusive Area. Singer Boy George, Fleabag's Andrew Scott, comedian David Walliams, model Pixie Geldof and TV presenter Laura Whitmore were among those enjoying the show whilst making the most of the VIP area's gin bar, which served seven decadent cocktails, and the secret garden complete with plenty of champagne.

Robbie revealed his daughter's cheeky personality

Robbie and his wife Ayda occasionally open up about their children, with the Brit recently sharing his fears that his little girl is becoming a tad spoilt. "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said 'But I'm my daddy's daughter.'"

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, Robbie revealed that Teddy is due a "rude awakening". "It was like, 'Oh no what have we created?' She's finding things normal that she shouldn't find normal. She will have a rude awakening at some point in her life," said Robbie.

