Ayda Field updates fans after mum's shocking diagnosis – see details

Loose Women panellist Ayda Field posted photos to Instagram on Wednesday that updated her fans on her mum's health – and it couldn't have come at a better time.On Tuesday, she revealed on the ITV show that her mum Gwen had been diagnosed with Parkinson's in October, just before the family travelled to London for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, where six-year-old Teddy, her oldest daughter with husband Robbie Williams, was a bridesmaid.

Ayda and her mum enjoyed a girls' day out

Ayda told her colleagues what a shock it had been to find out that her mum was so ill, and how she didn't know the signs to look out for. "I didn't know the symptoms of Parkinson's, all I knew was Michael J Fox and shaky hands," she said. She admitted that she had struggled to cope with the news at first, saying: " It's such a confusing time as there are such wonderful blessings in my life, I have this wonderful baby… there were all these moments of joy and then these sharp drop offs where I would be lying in bed crying. There are these weird moments of misplaced anger that I have – there was someone who was talking about Parkinson's and not needing the medication my mum has because theirs isn't as aggressive, and I would then get angry that theirs isn't as advanced as my mum's."

Ayda's mum Gwen has Parkinsons disease

A day later, though, and Ayda, 40, seemed to be feeling more optimistic about the future and determined that Gwen should enjoy her life as much as possible. She posted two photos on Wednesday afternoon featuring her and her mum spending time together. In the first, they are in a car, both wearing workout gear, which Ayda captioned, "Mother daughter fitness. Off to spin we go..." In the second, both look tired but happy and she added: "Spin class [tick], mother daughter bonding [tick], fight against Parkinson's... [prayer hands emoji] one day at a time."

