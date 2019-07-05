Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are safe after terrifying earthquake on family holiday Thank goodness!

Ayda Field has told her fans that she and her family are safe after experiencing a terrifying earthquake in the States. The 40-year-old and her husband Robbie Williams are in America with their three children, Teddy, Charlie and Coco, whilst the British singer continues with his Las Vegas residency. Sharing a video of a chandelier shaking on Thursday, Ayda wrote in the caption: "Very scary earthquake surprise today. Building swayed a lot. @robbiewilliams and I and the kids are all safe. Just hoping everyone is safe and sound. AWxx."

Fans and friends alike immediately wrote to post reassuring comments, with one saying: "So crazy!! We were in LA, I couldn't believe how much the room was shaking!" Another wrote: "Glad you and your family are safe. Hope everyone else is safe as well." A third post read: "Hope everyone is safe. Earthquakes are scary things." A fourth follower remarked: "Glad you're all safe! If it hadn't been so early, I would have thought it was due to Robbie's show totally braking it in Vegas."

The family have been supporting Robbie during his tour, which ends on Saturday. While both Robbie and Ayda try to keep their children shielded from the limelight and experience as normal a childhood as possible, Robbie recently admitted that he was worried that Teddy in particular was growing up to be accustomed to the finer things in life.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast last month, Robbie revealed: "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like, 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said, 'But I'm my daddy's daughter.'"

It's a very exciting time for Robbie, who not only is performing in Las Vegas, but has also been busy recording a new album, that is set to be released this Christmas. "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that," he told HELLO! at a press conference in London.

