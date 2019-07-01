Robbie Williams' son Charlie explores the stage with his famous dad How cute!

Robbie Williams' children have been enjoying watching their dad's Las Vegas show over the past few weeks, and over the weekend, his son Charlie even got a taster of what it's like to be on the stage! The four-year-old was pictured standing in the centre of the podium with his famous dad, just before the show began. The sweet photo was posted on Ayda Field's Instagram account, and was captioned: "Charlie with Papa." It looks like Charlie in particular is enjoying all the perks that his dad gets while on tour too. In another post, he was videoed enjoying a massage backstage.

Robbie Williams with his son Charlie on stage ahead of his Las Vegas concert

Along with Charlie, Robbie and Ayda are also parents to six-year-old Teddy, and Coco, who was born in September. Teddy and Charlie first went to watch Robbie perform last week, and were pictured hugging a poster of him at the venue. The show – Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas – runs until 6 July. While both Robbie and Ayda try to keep their children shielded from the limelight and experience as normal a childhood as possible, Robbie recently admitted that he was worried that Teddy in particular was growing up to be accustomed to the finer things in life.

Robbie is a doting dad to three children - Teddy, Charlie and Coco

Speaking on Heart Breakfast last month, Robbie revealed: "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like, 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said, 'But I'm my daddy's daughter.'"

It's a very exciting time for Robbie, who not only is performing in Las Vegas, but has also been busy recording a new album, that is set to be released this Christmas. "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that," he told HELLO! at a press conference in London.

He went on to reveal that it was the reason he had decided to quit the X Factor. "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that. We wanted it desperately to work with the X Factor but it just wouldn't," said Robbie. "It's TBC because myself and Simon Cowell are good friends, our family are good friends, the kids hang out all the time and I think it's just a pause on the relationship and then it will carry on, but this year I've got to go and promo the album so that's what I'll be doing."

