Ayda Field shares RARE photo of all three of her and Robbie Williams' children - see it here

Ayda Field Williams shared the sweetest photo to her Instagram account on Saturday which paid tribute to her family – and to their love of summer. It showed her two older children, daughter Teddy, six, and four-year-old son Charlie, pushing baby Coco, who will be one in September, on a swing. Only the back of the children's heads are visible as Ayda and her husband, singer Robbie Williams, try to protect their privacy.

The couple were judges on The X Factor in 2018 but won't be returning this year due to other commitments

Ayda captioned the photo simply: " #summerdays #tribe AWxx," and it looks like a lovely sunny day in the park for the Williams clan. Fans loved it, with one writing "Beautiful," followed by a row of heart emojis" while another said "That’s sooo cute… Love your amazing family so much" and a third confirmed: "Omg! That's the cutest thing I have ever seen. My heart is melting."

Ayda and Robbie met in 2006 and had their first child in 2012

The actress and Loose Women panellist, who is from Los Angeles, splits her time between the UK and America, where Robbie has just wrapped up his popular Las Vegas residency at the Wynn hotel. Ayda shared with her Instagram fans how proud she was of her husband for this achievement, posting a photo of him in the hallway after his last show and writing: "And that's a wrap Vegas. @robbiewilliams you came, you saw, you conquered. You've made us laugh and cry and entertained us at every moment. And you most certainly did it Your Way. I know 'Ol Blue Eyes' is looking down proud on his old stage and watching 'New Green Eyes' make magic happen. Well done, Boo. You are so very special [heart emoji] AWXx"

The couple and their kids will no doubt be treasuring this time to relax after living through the earthquakes that hit the West Coast of America earlier this month, when Ayda shared a video of a chandelier swinging and wrote: "Very scary earthquake surprise today. Building swayed a lot. @robbiewilliams and I and the kids are all safe. Just hoping everyone is safe and sound. AWxx."

