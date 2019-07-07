Ayda Field updates her and Robbie's fans following terrifying earthquake – see pic Getting back to normal!

Whether from his split with boy band Take That or a stint in rehab, Robbie Williams has always had a knack for bouncing back, so it's not surprising that he didn't let an earthquake or two hold him back. Instead, as his wife Ayda Field Williams posted on Instagram on Sunday, he pulled out all the stops for the last show of his Las Vegas residency.

She posted a black and white picture of the star and wrote: "And that's a wrap Vegas. @robbiewilliams you came, you saw, you conquered. You've made us laugh and cry and entertained us at every moment. And you most certainly did it Your Way. I know 'Ol Blue Eyes' is looking down proud on his old stage and watching 'New Green Eyes' make magic happen. Well done, Boo. You are so very special [heart emoji] AWXx"

Robbie's Las Vegas residency saw him performing big band classics

The singer's residency at the Wynn Hotel began in March and has been a huge hit with fans, who are hoping to hear that he'll be returning soon. Ayda's followers were full of praise for Robbie's crooning, commenting: "Incredible show. So so honored to have been in the audience," "Robbie needs a permanent residency and a carpool with James Corden he was absolutely amazing," and "Ol Blue Eyes will definitely be looking down on him with heaps of respect. He should be extremely proud. Come on USA, Robbie is here!!!"

Robbie and Ayda quit The X Factor panel earlier this year

For now, though, perhaps Ayda and Robbie will be able to put their feet up and enjoy some time with their children: daughters Teddy, six, Coco, who will be one in September, and son Charlie, four. If so, that will be a relief from the drama of Thursday, when Ayda posted a video of a chandelier violently shaking in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the West Coast of America, followed by a 7.1-magnitude tremor, the most powerful earthquake to hit the area in twenty years.

Thankfully, the Williams clan escaped unharmed, if a little shaken, with Ayda writing on Instagram: "Very scary earthquake surprise today. Building swayed a lot. @robbiewilliams and I and the kids are all safe. Just hoping everyone is safe and sound. AWxx"

