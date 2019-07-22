New photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is released This is too cute!

On Prince George's birthday on Monday, royal fans were treated to three new pictures of the future King – but it didn't stop there! A new, unseen photo of George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been released by The Army in London on their Twitter account to mark the royal's special day. The picture also features Prince William, who is holding onto Louis, along with some of the soldiers and the Irish Guard's Wolfhound mascot Domhnall. The photo was taken at the recent charity polo match that William was playing in, which was attended by the Cambridge family, along with the Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie, who were there to support Prince Harry, who was also taking part in the game.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with dad Prince William and members of the army

George is celebrating his sixth birthday in Mustique for the second year in a row. The little boy's birthday celebrations will be extra-special for his doting parents, who will be reassured that there will be no media intrusion. Mustique has a no-fly zone, allowing for the royal family to truly relax. Popular activities that they enjoy doing there include playing tennis, snorkelling and scuba diving. The picturesque beaches are also no doubt popular with George, Charlotte and Louis.

The photo was taken on the day of the charity polo match

On the eve of George's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released three new photos - in keeping with tradition – to mark his special day. For the first time, the pictures were taken by Kate, rather than a professional photographer. Two of the images were taken at Kensington Palace, with George wearing an England T-shirt, and another looked to have been taken during the family's holiday in Mustique.

Although George is normally a lot more reserved than his younger siblings during public events, in the past year the little boy has become more and more confident. Over the past 12 months, the royal has acted as a pageboy for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and was seen singing God Save the Queen as he walked down the aisle with the rest of the bridal party. He also was also heard speaking in public in a video from the Cambridges trip to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden design in May. When asked by William what he would mark his mum's design out of ten, he replied: "20 out of ten."

