Jennifer Garner worries fans after making mistake over the weekend But the star had a perfectly good explanation!

Jennifer Garner got a little ahead of herself on Sunday, and ended up worrying a lot of her fans in the process! The 13 Going on 30 actress had posted on Instagram a throwback photo of herself during a magazine photoshoot, and had written in the caption: "Oh wait, Monday already? Does this week even count?" Reading the post caused a lot of Jennifer's followers to question what day of the week it was, and were worried that they had overslept for work! One wrote: "Omg you scared me, it's Sunday, phew," to which Jennifer responded: "Yea, I could have taken another pass at the caption, sorry!" Another wrote: "It's Sunday, thanks for the heart attack," while a third added: "Don't say it's Monday! Scared me."

Jennifer Garner confused her fans after writing the wrong day on her latest Instagram post

The Hollywood star later explained her choice of words in the caption when replying to actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who had written: "Totally gorgeous! Also it's SUNDAY where I am." Jennifer responded: "Yeah, see, when I was writing this – it made sense. Like I was looking ahead to Monday? But now I see that it made negative sense in real life. At least you have proof that I haven't hired someone smart to write my captions!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals how David has treated Harper over the summer

Jennifer with her three children

Jennifer's post not only got fans talking because of the weekend mix-up, but many also wondered whether she was pregnant. In the photo she had uploaded, the star was sporting a baby bump, but she was quick to add the hashtags "flashbumpsunday" and "allsetwithbabies" to assure everyone that she wasn't.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian emotional as daughter Penelope turns seven

The star had another reason to be confused about the days of the week too, as she was spotted out in London on Friday night. The mum-of-three was pictured with her oldest daughter Violet at the Old Vic theatre, so perhaps the time difference had crept up on her! Jennifer shares Violet, along with Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.