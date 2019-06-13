Jennifer Garner reveals how she's helping to spread positivity So many positive kindness campaigns around!

Jennifer Garner is known for being one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood, so it comes as no surprise that she's fully on board to use her profile to help others. The 13 Going on 30 star announced on Wednesday that she had teamed up with Walmart as part of their SparkKindess campaign. In doing so, Jennifer will be looking for random acts of kindness each day. The star is also encouraging her fans to take part and notice acts of kindness by writing about them on social media. "Goodness spreads and a little kindness goes a long way," she said.

Jennifer Garner has joined Walmart's kindness campaign

The star explained that her first project with Walmart saw her working at a school in Alpaugh, California, where together with a group of volunteers she helped to clean up the grounds and plant a small garden for the children to go to and feel like a community. Fans were impressed with Jennifer's involvement, and many took to commenting on the post. One wrote: "Seriously – the world needs more Jennifer Garners. I've always been a fan of your work. But I'm an even bigger fan of your heart and humanity." Another added: "I live 20 minutes from there – that was a blessing what you did for that school. God is good and so are you."

Jennifer with her three children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer often uses her platform to help raise awareness of important issues and causes close to her heart. Last week, Ben Affleck's ex-wife posted a video about saving the bees. The star also talks a lot about mental health and highlights the work of the many charities that she supports, including Save the Children. She also opened up about how proud she was to star in the movie Love Simon, in which she played a mother of a teenage son who comes out to his parents. The star reposted a clip from the film during pride week, and her heartwarming message moved many of her fans to tears.

