Jennifer Garner reveals the problem she's facing with her three children This is so relatable!

Jennifer Garner may be a Hollywood star, but at home, she's facing the same problems as every other mum! The 13 Going on 30 actress admitted on Instagram this week that she's been struggling to get her children to look up when their crossing the roads. The mother-of-three shared a cartoon photo of a group of boys glued to their books while waiting to jump in the pool, and she wrote next to it: "Summertime at my house," adding the captions "#children #fortheloveofgodlookupwhileyoucrossthestreet." Many of Jennifer's followers were quick to relate to the problem, while others praised her children for reading – rather than going on their phones. One wrote: "At least they have their face in a book and not a phone!" while another added: "If your kids have their faces in a book, please tell me the secret!"

Jennifer Garner revealed her children always have their heads in their books

The star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

Jennifer is a proud mum of three children

Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly getting hounded on a daily basis.

The star opened up about the experience while talking on David Tennant's podcast, and explained that with the help of Halle Berry they managed to change the law. Jennifer also revealed that during the inquest – which saw the law change so that paparazzi now have to wait in line – her daughter, who was six at the time, got up and spoke about the experience from a child's perspective. The actress recalled: "We had all the law makers and police officers and people who help us enforce the law and come over to our house. And then my daughter got up and made a speech – which nobody has ever seen – but about the experience, I think she was about six, and the experience of being a little girl and what it's like from a kid's perspective. And that was one of those proudest ever moments in your life for her to be so articulate about it."

