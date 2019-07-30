Michael Schumacher's former Ferrari boss gives rare update on his health The racing legend suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip in 2013

Michael Schumacher is making progress with his recovery, his former boss at Ferrari has revealed. During an interview with Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC), Jean Todt, one of the racing legend's closest friends, gave sports fans a rare update on Michael's health, in which he revealed the pair have watched F1 on TV. "I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland," he explained.

Without giving too much away, Jean added: "Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting." In 2013, Michael suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip, and was placed in an induced coma for six months. The sporting ace was then relocated back to his home in 2014, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

"His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was," continued Jean. "Just because there's no longer the same communication as before. He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way."

The former Formula One world champion, who turned 50 on 3 January, is cared for by his wife, Corinna. On the eve of his milestone birthday, she took to Facebook to post: "We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together... You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

