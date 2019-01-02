Michael Schumacher's wife releases rare statement ahead of star's 50th birthday The star suffered a tragic accident five years ago

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has released a rare statement ahead of the Formula One star's 50th birthday on Thursday. The mother-of-two posted the lengthy note to fans on the star's official Facebook page, and it reassured his loyal followers that the star "is in the very best of hands".

"We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together," the statement began, before revealing some very exciting plans.

"As a gift to him, you and us, the Official Michael Schumacher App will be released tomorrow, so that we can review all together Michael's successes. The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments. We wish you a lot of fun with it."

MORE: Michael Schumacher's manager gives fans fresh hope for his recovery

The statement added: "You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Corinna ended the lengthy note by wishing everyone a Happy New Year: "At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."

Corinna has been caring for her husband since he suffered life-changing head injuries in a ski accident in December 2013. The German sport star hit the right side of his head on a rock, splitting open his helmet when he fell while skiing. Michael was rushed to hospital where he underwent several life-saving surgeries and spent the next six months in a coma.

Since April 2014 he is believed to be at his house near Lake Geneva, where he is being cared for.