Fans reach out to support Michael Schumacher on his 50th birthday #KeepFightingMichael

Fans have reached out to send their support to Michael Schumacher, who is celebrating his 50th birthday on Thursday. The former Formula One star hasn't been seen since December 2013 after a ski accident in which he suffered life-changing head injuries. The German sportsman hit the right side of his head on a rock, which split open his helmet. Michael was rushed to hospital where he underwent several life-saving surgeries and spent the next six months in a coma. Since April 2014 he is believed to be at his house near Lake Geneva, where he is being cared for.

MIchael suffered a serious head injury in 2013

The hashtag '#KeepFightingMichael' was trending on Thursday morning along with 'Michael Schumacher' and '#Michael50' as fans celebrated the sporting icon. One person wrote: "Happy 50th birthday Mr Michael Schumacher. You are an absolute inspiration, and just an all round bad ass in a car. Watching you at Silverstone in your Ferrari was an honour. The whole world knows you’ve got this champ, so enjoy your day," while another added: "#HappyBirthday is a bit trite in the circumstances, but Schumi turns 50 today. We don't know his state of health, but we must still say #KeepFightingMichael & we should never forget how dominant he once was. I'll remember him like this: Ferrari F310, Monaco '96, en route to pole."

MORE: Michael Schumacher's manager gives fans fresh hope for his recovery

Michael's wife, Corinna, posted a statement about him on the eve of his birthday

Michael's wife Corinna, who has been caring for him since his injury, posted a rare statement about his health on the eve of his birthday on Facebook, writing: "We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together... You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

READ: Michael Schumacher receives €50,000 in damages following claims he can walk