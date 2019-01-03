Michael Schumacher’s daughter shares sweet message on dad’s 50th birthday Gina shared throwback snaps of Michael on Instagram

Michael Schumacher's daughter, Gina, has shared a sweet message on Instagram to wish her father a happy 50th birthday. The 21-year-old shared an album of photos of Michael, and captioned them: "Happy Birthday to the best dad," accompanied by love heart and star emojis. Fans were quick to reply to the post, with one writing: "There was a time F1 was my sport. It's because of your father. Every race I recorded on videotape. And for every I bought a new one. He is and was my hero," while another added: "Wish your dad an amazing birthday and a lovely day to you and your family."

Michael was in a ski accident in 2013

In 2013, Michael suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip, and was placed in an induced coma for six months. He was relocated back to his home in 2014, where he continues to receive medical treatment. He is cared for by his wife, Corinna, who posted a statement about the sporting legend on the eve of his birthday. Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together... You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Gina shared an album of throwback photos of her dad on Instagram

Fans of the former Formula One star reached out to support him on his birthday by using the hashtag #KeepFightingMichael on Twitter. One person wrote: "Happy 50th birthday Mr Michael Schumacher. You are an absolute inspiration, and just an all round bad ass in a car. Watching you at Silverstone in your Ferrari was an honour. The whole world knows you’ve got this champ, so enjoy your day."

