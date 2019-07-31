Cameron Boyce: Disney star's cause of death confirmed by coroner The actor was just 20 when he passed away

Almost one month after his sudden passing, Cameron Boyce's cause of death has been revealed. The talented Disney star died as a result of his epilepsy, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed. He was just 20 at the time. A statement read: "The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred. After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." Cameron's "manner of death was certified as natural," the coroner concluded.

Cameron Boyce was just 20 at the time of his sudden death

The findings are consistent with a statement previously released by Cameron's heartbroken family, a few days after his death. "Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," it read.

Cameron was best known for his role on Disney series Jesse, which he appeared in from 2011 until 2015, and the Descendants films, in which he starred as Carlos de Vil, the son of Cruella de Vil. He will appear in the third movie of the series; the premiere for Descendants 3 was cancelled following his death, with the Walt Disney Company also confirming that it would make a donation to the Thirst Project, a water charity that he had supported.

His Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler paid a touching tribute to the young actor

Cameron also appeared in film projects, including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and Eagle Eye. His Grown Ups co-star, Adam Sandler, paid a heartbreaking tribute to the young actor following his passing. Alongside a photo of Cameron, he wrote: "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences." The star's parents previously spoke about Cameron to ABC News, saying: "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."