Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo with lookalike brother Two peas in a pod!

Reese Witherspoon often gets told how much her children look like her – especially her daughter Ava, 19. And her family's gene pool is clearly very strong, as she resembles her older brother John, too. On Wednesday, the Big Little Lies star shared a series of very rare photos of herself with her only sibling, and wrote in the caption: "Me and bro." Reese and John were both raised in a suburb of Nashville, and John works as an estate agent. The star previously shared a picture of herself and John hanging out in a café after catching up. She wrote: "Love seeing my brother. He shares my love for doughnuts and that's how I know we are related!"

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike brother John

While Reese occasionally shares photos of her husband and children on social media, she is relatively private when it comes to her personal life. The actress is married to Jim Toth, who works as a talent agent, and the couple share six-year-old son Tennessee. The star is also mum to teenagers Ava, 19, and Declan, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillipe. Ava has also made a few red carpet appearances with her famous mum over the past few years, most recently at the premiere of the second series of Big Little Lies.

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Reese over the past few months. Along with the success of Big Little Lies' second series, the star is also working on the upcoming TV production of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere. In June, the actress shared the first photo of herself and Kerry Washington – who she has teamed up with to produce the show – in character. Reese is set to play seemingly perfect mother-of-four Elena Richardson, while Kerry will be starring as single mother Mia Warren.

Reese with her daughter Ava on the red carpet

There could even be a third series of Big Little Lies for Reese to get stuck into in the near future – if all her co-stars are up for making it, that is. Along with her co-star Nicole Kidman, Reese chatted to EW about the season two finale, which saw Bonnie arrive at the police station to hand herself in for killing Perry while supported by Celeste, Madeline, Jane and Renata. Nicole said: "It's so important not to discuss all of the intricacies of this, because if we do a season three, there's going to be things that will be explained."

The Moulin Rouge actress continued: "It's probably better to allow just a little mystery. I know the voracious appetite for knowledge and to leave no stone unturned. But I'm always going to fight for just a little bit… there can be a few mysteries and secrets held intact." Reese added: "I totally agree! If there are conversations still to be had, I think that’s really what determines if we can tell a season three. Is it as good as season one and two? Does the audience still have questions? Do we have answers?"

