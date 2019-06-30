Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz gets married in dad's stunning Paris home – see details Congratulations to the happy couple!

It's been a big weekend for Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz, who married fellow thespian Karl Glusman in a glamorous but low-key ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place at her dad's house in Paris, the city of love. The star is the daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, both of whom were in attendance. Lisa's husband, Aquaman star Jason Momoa was also there, as were Zoe's co-stars from her hit HBO show, which screens on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Reese Witherspoon all made the trip across the Atlantic – and it must have made a nice change for the group to enjoy a light-hearted celebration instead of encouraging each other to keep their deepest secrets hidden, as they do on screen!

Reese Witherspoon arrived in Paris earlier this week for her co-star's wedding

According to People, Lenny's home, which he's lived in for the last 13 years, is no humble abode. Formerly owned by a French government minister, it's an 18th-century mansion that boasts eight bedrooms and three storeys with a large garden – perfect for a special party.

While the bride and groom largely kept the wedding off social media, some guests couldn't resist showing off their stylish outfits, including director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Sam posted a pic of them on their way to the wedding, her in a stunning long leopard print dress while Aaron wears a sharp grey suit. Father of the bride Lenny, meanwhile, shared a black and white snap of himself in what looked like his foyer, wearing a tuxedo with his tie unfastened.

Sam Taylor-Johnson shared a snap of her and husband Aaron's stylish wedding outfits

The wedding was preceded by a rehearsal dinner on Friday at local restaurant Laperouse. Zoe, 30, first revealed she was engaged in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, when the interviewer spotted her ring. The couple started dating in 2016 and that same year, Karl had one of his biggest roles to date, in Tom Ford's film Nocturnal Animals, where he starred alongside Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

