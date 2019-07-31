Princess Eugenie does something no royal has done before Good for you, Eugenie…

Princess Eugenie has announced some exciting news and has become the first member of the royal family to launch a podcast with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective. The 29-year-old and her best friend Julia De Boinville opened up about their new platform on Instagram TV. Eugenie said: "We are developing a podcast, Freedom United, and we will have a speaker series called Tech Tackles Trafficking." She added: "Now is the time to talk about this, this is already on everyone's minds. If it isn't, we are making it on their minds. We are doing this for the person who can't scream and shout about their situation like we can."

In the podcast, Eugenie and Julia also highlighted just how important it was that people became more aware and helped to stop modern day slavery. "There are an estimated 40.3million slaves in the world today – that's the greatest number in history," Julia informed. "We witnessed first-hand how many amazing charities there are in the UK and beyond, doing phenomenal work, so we wondered how we could highlight the work they are doing and raise awareness. And with that we launched the Anti-Slavery Collective," they added. "The Anti-Slavery Collective's missions is to bring people together, because together we are so much more powerful and impact serious change.

On Tuesday, Eugenie marked World Day against Trafficking in Persons by sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram and reflecting on some of the amazing experiences she's had as co-founder of her organisation, The Anti-Slavery Collective. The Queen's granddaughter revealed that earlier this year, she travelled to Vienna where she spoke at the OSCE, The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Posting a photo of herself giving a speech, the royal captioned it: "One of the more nerve-wracking moments speaking to all those people."

Eugenie and her best friend from school, Julia de Boinville, set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017. On their official website, Eugenie and Julia, or Jules as she is known, explained: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

