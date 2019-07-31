Ayda Field shares photo with husband Robbie Williams – and he has a whole new look He looks good in animal print!

It looks like Loose Women star Ayda Field and her singer husband Robbie Williams are having a roaring good time on holiday in Spain – at least if the photo she shared to her Instagram on Tuesday is any indication. The photo showed Ayda leaning into Robbie and smiling, looking happy and sunkissed and wearing light, natural make up. Her husband, on the other hand, went for a daring new image.

Robbie, 45, wasn't smiling as he looks at the camera, which fitted with his new look. Not only was his face painted to look like a tiger but he was wearing a hat featuring a roaring tiger on the front. In tribute to The Tokens' 1960s classic The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ayda captioned the picture: "@robbiewilliams This Tiger Ain't Sleeping Tonight #animalcrossing #dadsnightout #myfancyman #partytiger [two tiger emojis] AWxx.""

The couple married in 2010 after four years of dating

An earlier photo showed the former Take That member wearing the hat but not the face paint, which she had captioned: "Captain Cool". Ayda also shared snaps of both her and her husband on a boat earlier in the week. They're clearly making the most of their time in gloriously sunny Formentura with their children: daughters Teddy, six, Coco, ten months, and son Charlie, who is four. . And it's well-deserved after a busy and stressful few months.

Robbie showed off his love of animal print while he and Ayda were X Factor judges in 2018

The couple, who married in 2010, were on the West Coast of America in the first week of July when the biggest earthquakes to hit the region in a decade occurred. Robbie had just wrapped up his Las Vegas residency. Ayda, 40, also revealed to her Loose Women colleagues earlier this month that her mum was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's, with the family receiving the news shortly after they attended Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October, where Teddy was a bridesmaid.

The next day Ayda was in better spirits, though, posting a photo to her Instagram stories of her and her mum after a workout, which she captioned: "Spin class [tick], mother daughter bonding [tick], fight against Parkinson's... [prayer hands emoji] one day at a time."

